MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,944,208,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 51.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,607,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,033,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 201.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,547,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,824,000 after buying an additional 4,374,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $314.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.30.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,999.52. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Strategic cloud partnerships expanding addressable market — Google announced a deal with Sea Ltd to build AI tools for e‑commerce and gaming, which supports Google Cloud revenue growth in Southeast Asia and demonstrates enterprise demand for its AI stack.

Product momentum — Google is rolling Gemini‑powered, music‑focused generative‑AI features (also showing up at competitors), indicating faster consumer AI adoption that could boost engagement and future monetization.

Institutional support & analyst upgrades — recent 13F activity and analyst price‑target increases (and MarketBeat coverage) signal long‑term investor conviction that can underpin the stock.

AI infrastructure arms race — NVIDIA–Meta mega‑deal and hyperscaler capex plans validate AI demand but raise competitive and capital‑intensity questions for Google; this is demand‑positive but increases the investment bar.

Alphabet exploring chip/partner strategies — WSJ reports Google is weighing ways to use its balance sheet to better compete with chip suppliers, a strategic move that could reduce long‑run costs or distract management depending on execution.

Insider selling — recent disclosed sales by CEO Sundar Pichai and senior exec John Kent Walker (multi‑million dollar sales) can sap near‑term sentiment even if routine for compensation/liquidity reasons.

Security/legal risk — indictment of three engineers accused of stealing Google trade secrets and sending data to Iran raises potential IP, litigation and reputational risks that investors will watch.

AI rotation/profit‑taking — some prominent managers have trimmed AI positions in recent 13F filings, which contributes to episodic pressure on hyperscaler multiples.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.86.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

