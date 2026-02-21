Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 17,832 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1,208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 135.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Carter’s Stock Up 5.5%

NYSE CRI opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc (NYSE: CRI) is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children’s apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company’s core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter’s flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B’gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

