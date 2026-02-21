Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,142 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of KMB opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $96.26 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 83.03%.

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

