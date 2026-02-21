HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.78 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,854 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $71,525,000 after purchasing an additional 98,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $155,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,239 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,123,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $205.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average is $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $237.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $246.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.