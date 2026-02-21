Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.78 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 60,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Plan A Wealth LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,531,272.45. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $233.59 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Trending Headlines about AMETEK

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near-term EPS estimates for AMETEK, increasing Q1–Q4 2026 quarter forecasts (Q1 to $1.89, Q2 to $1.96, Q3 to $1.99, Q4 to $2.12) and pushing FY2026 to $7.97 — above recent consensus — implying better-than-expected near-term earnings momentum. MarketBeat AMETEK coverage

Zacks Research raised multiple near-term EPS estimates for AMETEK, increasing Q1–Q4 2026 quarter forecasts (Q1 to $1.89, Q2 to $1.96, Q3 to $1.99, Q4 to $2.12) and pushing FY2026 to $7.97 — above recent consensus — implying better-than-expected near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also bumped 2027–2028 forecasts (FY2027 to $8.42 from $8.23; FY2028 to $9.14) and lifted several 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 2027), signaling an improved multi-year earnings trajectory that supports valuation expansion for a stock trading at a premium multiple. MarketBeat AMETEK coverage

Zacks also bumped 2027–2028 forecasts (FY2027 to $8.42 from $8.23; FY2028 to $9.14) and lifted several 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 2027), signaling an improved multi-year earnings trajectory that supports valuation expansion for a stock trading at a premium multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation context: a recent Benzinga piece providing P/E ratio insights may be useful for investors assessing whether the upgraded earnings justify AMETEK’s current premium multiple. P/E Ratio Insights for AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

