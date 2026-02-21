Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $340,481.78 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $340,481.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,906.51. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,538 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $244,890.36.

Z stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

