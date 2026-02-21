Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,954 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $289,132,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in STERIS by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,100,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,486,000 after acquiring an additional 556,088 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of STERIS by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,041,000 after acquiring an additional 393,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297,076 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 330,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,880,000 after purchasing an additional 249,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE STE opened at $250.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $204.90 and a 52 week high of $269.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.08. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.03.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on STE

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.