Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DBX

Dropbox Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $4,221,121.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $34,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 86,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,952.31. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,423 shares of company stock worth $11,705,876. 29.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,613,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,140 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $1,404,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $682,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,307,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Dropbox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dropbox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Dropbox reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.66 expected and revenue of $636.2M vs. $627.8M expected; management flagged accelerating customer growth and margin improvement tied to cost discipline. Dropbox Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results

Q4 beat: Dropbox reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.66 expected and revenue of $636.2M vs. $627.8M expected; management flagged accelerating customer growth and margin improvement tied to cost discipline. Positive Sentiment: Guidance: DBX gave Q1 revenue guidance of $618M–$621M (slightly above Street) and kept FY‑26 revenue around ~$2.5B, signaling modest upside to revenue expectations. Guidance in press release

Guidance: DBX gave Q1 revenue guidance of $618M–$621M (slightly above Street) and kept FY‑26 revenue around ~$2.5B, signaling modest upside to revenue expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale: CAO Sarah Schubach sold 1,416 shares (~$34.7K) — a small trim relative to her remaining holdings and not an obvious signal of material insider de‑risking. SEC Filing

Insider sale: CAO Sarah Schubach sold 1,416 shares (~$34.7K) — a small trim relative to her remaining holdings and not an obvious signal of material insider de‑risking. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: Several smaller funds modestly increased positions in Q4; overall institutional ownership remains high, limiting volatility from a single holder’s activity.

Institutional flows: Several smaller funds modestly increased positions in Q4; overall institutional ownership remains high, limiting volatility from a single holder’s activity. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears inconsistent in recent reports (reported as zero/NaN), so current positioning signals are unclear and likely unreliable in the short term.

Short‑interest data appears inconsistent in recent reports (reported as zero/NaN), so current positioning signals are unclear and likely unreliable in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure — JPMorgan cut its price target to $25 and set a “neutral” rating, which reduces upside expectations and may weigh on buying momentum. JPMorgan PT cut coverage

Analyst pressure — JPMorgan cut its price target to $25 and set a “neutral” rating, which reduces upside expectations and may weigh on buying momentum. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure — RBC trimmed its target from $35 to $30 (still “Outperform”), narrowing prior upside and tempering some bullish views. RBC price target cut coverage

Analyst pressure — RBC trimmed its target from $35 to $30 (still “Outperform”), narrowing prior upside and tempering some bullish views. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary and premarket weakness: A Seeking Alpha piece cautioned that strong free cash flow may not be sustainable as users leave, and DBX was flagged among premarket decliners earlier, creating near‑term selling pressure. Seeking Alpha analysis Premarket movers

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.