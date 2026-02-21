Cohu, Inc. $COHU Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 2,042.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.09 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

