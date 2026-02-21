JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF $JPLD Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPLD stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $52.66.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.