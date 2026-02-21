Kate Mitchell Sells 7,131 Shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $416,022.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,753.50. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fortive Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $58.20 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 815.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

