AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wedbush

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $8.50 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on AXT in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley Financial lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on AXT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

AXT Price Performance

AXTI opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.96.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts expect that AXT will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXT news, Director David C. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $371,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 132,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,920.96. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 35,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,495,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,071,546.20. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,369,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 860,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AXT by 12.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AXT by 3,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key AXT News

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price target bump: Wedbush raised its price target to $28 and kept an “outperform” rating, which added institutional credibility and buy‑side interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/price target bump: Wedbush raised its price target to $28 and kept an “outperform” rating, which added institutional credibility and buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying: Traders purchased roughly 6,246 call options (about a 66% jump vs. average), signaling speculative/hedged bullish positioning that can amplify upside momentum. (Options flow reported intraday.)

Unusually large call buying: Traders purchased roughly 6,246 call options (about a 66% jump vs. average), signaling speculative/hedged bullish positioning that can amplify upside momentum. (Options flow reported intraday.) Positive Sentiment: Momentum / market coverage: AXT was mentioned among equities moving higher in broader market roundups, which can attract momentum traders and headline‑driven flows. Read More.

Momentum / market coverage: AXT was mentioned among equities moving higher in broader market roundups, which can attract momentum traders and headline‑driven flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release and call: AXT filed its Q4/fiscal‑2025 results and management said export permits were lower than hoped in Q4 but that some permits have since arrived and they expect sequential revenue improvement; that commentary reduces uncertainty if permits continue to clear. Read More.

Company press release and call: AXT filed its Q4/fiscal‑2025 results and management said export permits were lower than hoped in Q4 but that some permits have since arrived and they expect sequential revenue improvement; that commentary reduces uncertainty if permits continue to clear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full call transcripts published (MSN, Seeking Alpha) — provide detail for investors evaluating management’s tone, guidance and permit timing. Read More. Read More.

Full call transcripts published (MSN, Seeking Alpha) — provide detail for investors evaluating management’s tone, guidance and permit timing. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue miss: AXT reported a ($0.05) EPS vs. a ($0.04) consensus and revenue of $23.04M vs. $24.24M expected — results show continuing losses and a negative margin profile, which are fundamental headwinds. Read More.

Earnings and revenue miss: AXT reported a ($0.05) EPS vs. a ($0.04) consensus and revenue of $23.04M vs. $24.24M expected — results show continuing losses and a negative margin profile, which are fundamental headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export‑permit uncertainty: Outside coverage flagged that export hurdles cloud the near‑term outlook for AI‑chip substrate demand; delayed permits materially affected Q4 revenue and remain a risk until permit flow steadies. Read More.

Export‑permit uncertainty: Outside coverage flagged that export hurdles cloud the near‑term outlook for AI‑chip substrate demand; delayed permits materially affected Q4 revenue and remain a risk until permit flow steadies. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest / data quirks: Recent short‑interest entries reported odd/zero values and short‑ratio metrics that don’t indicate a clear squeeze signal; treat these figures cautiously until clarified.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Featured Stories

