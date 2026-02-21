Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Etsy Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Etsy news, insider Josh Silverman sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $4,979,828.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,381.06. The trade was a 48.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $329,424.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,661,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 430,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,295 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Etsy by 1,648.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 706,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,916,000 after purchasing an additional 666,253 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

