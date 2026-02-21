Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as high as C$2.64. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 33,766 shares.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Down 2.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Globex Mining Enterprises

In other Globex Mining Enterprises news, insider Carmelo Marrelli sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$61,380.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$382,230. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $103,280. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company’s mineral portfolio consists of early to mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties which contain Base Metals, Specialty Metals and Minerals and Industrial Minerals.

