Insider Selling: SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Sells $318,604.60 in Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Pisetsky sold 20,756 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $318,604.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 285,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,700.90. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SiBone Stock Up 0.1%

SIBN stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.69. SiBone has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised SiBone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiBone from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SiBone from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SiBone by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SiBone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiBone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiBone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SiBone by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiBone Company Profile

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA‐cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

