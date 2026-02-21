Piper Sandler Cuts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $319.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $355.00 to $319.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $296.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total value of $295,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 95,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,977.33. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total value of $1,863,470.70. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,557.03. This represents a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 56,475 shares of company stock worth $18,505,486 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,922,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10,159.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,953,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,553,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $798,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,739,000 after purchasing an additional 731,788 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 914.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,746,000 after purchasing an additional 622,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

