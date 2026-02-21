Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Deluxe Corporation $DLX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DLX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Deluxe Price Performance

DLX opened at $27.20 on Friday. Deluxe Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.83%.

Deluxe Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company’s core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.