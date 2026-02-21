Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Graco by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 982.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 116.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 2,223 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $195,757.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $690,918.76. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $1,146,330.90. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $95.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Graco had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company had revenue of $593.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.19%.

Graco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.