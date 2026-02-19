Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Straumann
Straumann Price Performance
About Straumann
Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company’s core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.
In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.