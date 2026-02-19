Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Straumann has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company’s core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.

In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.

