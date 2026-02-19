Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 379,100 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $81,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 522.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,585 shares during the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. now owns 747,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 596,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 192,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 560,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $60.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 246.0%.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets. Securities are weighted based on the total market value of their shares so that securities with higher total market values generally have a higher representation in the index.

