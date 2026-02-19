CenterBook Partners LP Buys 91,929 Shares of PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,929 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.28% of PAR Technology worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

In other news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 146,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,359,266.39. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,564,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,145,444.52. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $230,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,719.93. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 196,035 shares of company stock worth $7,103,730. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. PAR Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $879.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

