REA Group (ASX:REA) Insider Buys A$46,455.00 in Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Dowling purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$163.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$46,455.00.

REA Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

REA Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 74.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. REA Group’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

