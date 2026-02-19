GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $784.65 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $835.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $685.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

