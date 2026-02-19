First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 3,550 Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $454.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.22. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $487.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.54 and its 200 day moving average is $406.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

