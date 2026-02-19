25,867 Shares in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of Integer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Integer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,283,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Integer by 885.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,016,000 after purchasing an additional 993,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 907,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,562,000 after purchasing an additional 93,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Integer announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

