Dollar General Corporation $DG is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,677,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,269 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 3.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.31% of Dollar General worth $1,206,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $304,304.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,001.80. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $152.04 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

