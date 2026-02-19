Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,945 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

