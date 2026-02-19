Eagle Materials’ (EXP) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $215.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.40.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $231.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.27. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $248.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.66.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.70%.The business had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

