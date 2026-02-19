Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,219.68.
Eli Lilly and Company News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CSL signed an exclusive licensing deal for Lilly’s clazakizumab (upfront and milestone potential ~$100M), giving Lilly a partner to commercialize an antibody targeting heart events in end‑stage kidney disease — expands near‑term partner-funded optionality and de‑risks development costs. Eli Lilly Enters $100 Million Licensing Agreement with CSL Limited for Clazakizumab
- Positive Sentiment: Medicare expansion for GLP‑1 weight‑loss coverage appears to be easing pricing and access concerns, which supports longer-term demand and reduces downside to peak pricing assumptions for drugs like Zepbound and tirzepatide. Eli Lilly Gains as Medicare Expansion of GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Eases Pricing Concerns
- Positive Sentiment: Daiwa raised its price target to $1,250 and kept a buy rating — a sentiment vote from analysts that can support upward momentum and attract flows from model/coverage-driven funds. Daiwa Securities Adjusts Price Target on Eli Lilly
- Positive Sentiment: Phase 3b data show Lilly’s Taltz (ixekizumab) + Zepbound (tirzepatide) produced superior efficacy in adults with relevant indication — positive clinical readout that could broaden label use and commercial synergies. Taltz and Zepbound Phase 3b Results
- Positive Sentiment: Retevmo showed improved event‑free survival in an adjuvant early‑stage lung cancer trial — expands oncology franchise and supports durable revenue diversification beyond GLP‑1s. Lilly’s Retevmo Looks to Broaden Reach with Adjuvant Trial Win
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly plans a $1B investment to build India capability as a global export/manufacturing hub — supports cost-effective scale for blockbuster drugs and supply resilience. Lilly Targets India as Global Export Hub
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly reportedly stocked ~$1.5B of orforglipron pills ahead of an expected FDA decision — shows supply readiness but ties up capital and raises near‑term inventory/cost risk depending on uptake. Company Loads Up $1.5B of Weight-Loss Pills
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing move: Shaquille O’Neal named an ambassador for a Team USA recovery program in partnership with Lilly — modest PR/brand impact rather than a material revenue driver. Shaquille O’Neal Named Ambassador
- Negative Sentiment: Competition risk: analysts and industry pieces highlight intense GLP‑1 competition (Novo Nordisk’s momentum and new oral entrants). Sustaining pricing and share amid multiple launches remains a material long‑term risk. Can LLY’s Next-Gen Obesity Pipeline Sustain Growth?
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
LLY opened at $1,021.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,054.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $913.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $963.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.