Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,219.68.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,021.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,054.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $913.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $963.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

