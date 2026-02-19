ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,464 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 45,064 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products.

