ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,464 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 45,064 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
