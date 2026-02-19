King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $410,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 105,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 3.3%

American Tower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $186.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 108.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

