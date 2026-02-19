Burling Wealth Partners LLC Sells 28,241 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,241 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
