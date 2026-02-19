iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust News Roundup

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.2%

About iShares Gold Trust

Shares of IAU stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

