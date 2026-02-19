iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Gold Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is lifting safe-haven demand — growing concerns about a possible U.S.-Iran conflict have supported gold prices, which in turn benefits IAU. Gold Edges Higher Amid Growing Risks of U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Bargain buying and short-covering have lifted spot gold after recent pullbacks, producing quick upside that flows into gold ETFs like IAU. Gold, silver rally on bargain buying
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. economic datapoints (housing starts, durable goods) produced bouts of volatility that pushed spot gold higher intraday — supportive for IAU flows. Spot gold spikes to $4,969/oz after U.S. housing starts rise
- Positive Sentiment: Technical setups: analysts note key supports holding (50‑day and other technical levels) and a bullish structure that could sustain further gains if maintained — a tailwind for ETF demand. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold-miner earnings season (e.g., Newmont) is underway; strong miner reports can lift the sector and help sentiment for miners but have a more indirect effect on bullion ETFs like IAU. Gold Mining Stock Rallying Into This Week’s Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Hawkish Fed minutes and rising U.S. Treasury yields can push real yields higher and weigh on gold — that dynamic is cited as a near-term headwind even as safe-haven flows offset some pressure. Gold & Silver Price Forecast: Fed Pressure Builds
- Negative Sentiment: Market structure risks: analysts and institutions (e.g., JP Morgan commentary) warn against an extended rally — plus speculative ETF flows in China can increase volatility and produce rapid reversals that could hurt ETF holders. JP Morgan says there’s a case against the gold rally continuing — and it’s wrong ETF Volatility in China Grips Gold
iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.2%
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
