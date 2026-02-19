Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $3.60 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,051,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,093,000 after buying an additional 844,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,452,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,703,000 after buying an additional 228,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 698.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,214,000 after buying an additional 213,374 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.93.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $199.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.90. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,466. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,036.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,630. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

