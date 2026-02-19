Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,218.00 to $1,171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,008.07.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $996.08 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,067.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $930.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $933.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $442.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Javier Polit sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.21, for a total transaction of $1,776,913.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,773.08. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,943. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Articles

