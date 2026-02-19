Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 134,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Third Point (Dan Loeb) has taken a new stake in Chipotle, signaling activist investor interest that could push for operational or capital-allocation changes and provide upside support to the stock.

Chipotle is deploying AI-driven personalization to re-engage lapsed customers and boost loyalty/digital sales — a strategic initiative that could help revive traffic and margin-accretive digital revenue over time.

A retail analyst piece recommends an alternative (Dutch Bros) over Chipotle for growth exposure — may influence some flows but is not a direct company catalyst.

A retail analyst piece recommends an alternative (Dutch Bros) over Chipotle for growth exposure — may influence some flows but is not a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a series of downward revisions across quarterly and fiscal-year EPS estimates and maintains a “Strong Sell” rating — cuts cover FY2026–FY2028 and multiple quarters, a clear near-term negative for sentiment and analyst-driven positioning.

Zacks Research issued a series of downward revisions across quarterly and fiscal-year EPS estimates and maintains a “Strong Sell” rating — cuts cover FY2026–FY2028 and multiple quarters, a clear near-term negative for sentiment and analyst-driven positioning. Negative Sentiment: Pershing Square reportedly exited its Chipotle stake while increasing exposure to other names, a notable institutional sell that can pressure the stock and reduce activist tailwinds. Pershing Square exit

Pershing Square reportedly exited its Chipotle stake while increasing exposure to other names, a notable institutional sell that can pressure the stock and reduce activist tailwinds. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst/opinion pieces (Seeking Alpha) have published downgrades and bearish takes arguing slow/no growth and a tough recovery path for Chipotle in 2026, which can amplify downside momentum among retail and momentum traders. Downgrade 1 Downgrade 2

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

