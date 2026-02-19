HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research lowered shares of HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

HBM opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in HudBay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 513.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company’s operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

