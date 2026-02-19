Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Releases Earnings Results

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Crown Capital Partners had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a negative net margin of 52.73%.The company had revenue of C$35.48 million during the quarter.
Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CRWN opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. Crown Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.54.
About Crown Capital Partners
