Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Releases Earnings Results

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Crown Capital Partners had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a negative net margin of 52.73%.The company had revenue of C$35.48 million during the quarter.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CRWN opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. Crown Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.54.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc provides investment management services. It is a speciality finance company that provides capital to middle-market companies. The firm offers long-term financing and special situation financing. It provides tailored financing solutions with minimal or no ownership dilution. Its financing solutions include subordinated term and bridge loans, perpetual debt, income streaming, and royalties. The company operates through the below segments namely, Specialty finance, Network services, Distributed Power, Real estate, Corporate and other.

