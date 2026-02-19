ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Stock Position Lessened by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.9% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 759,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after acquiring an additional 145,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.96.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

