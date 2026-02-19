Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded by Freedom Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $332.68 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $1,008,778.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,852,324.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $695,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,867.84. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,578 shares of company stock worth $12,416,105. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent valuation pieces describe a mixed picture: bullish fair‑value models versus share-price returns, suggesting some analysts still see long-term upside but valuation expectations vary. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures in the feeds show zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover — likely a data/reporting artifact rather than actionable new short pressure; treat this as non‑conclusive until exchange data confirms.

Reported short‑interest figures in the feeds show zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover — likely a data/reporting artifact rather than actionable new short pressure; treat this as non‑conclusive until exchange data confirms. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling announced this week: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares (~$310 avg) and several EVPs (including Kevin Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Poulton, Tolga Tanguler, Pushkal Garg) sold multiple blocks at ~$310–332, each trimming mid‑single‑digit percentages of their holdings. Large, clustered insider sales can weigh on near‑term sentiment even if executed for diversification or tax reasons. Read More.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

