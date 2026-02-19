Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 14,950 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 0.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $32,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $3,860,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after buying an additional 63,403 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $196.41 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

