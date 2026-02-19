Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,478,000 after purchasing an additional 279,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,862,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,836,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock worth $27,153,612. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

