Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $22.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.2857.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KROS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Keros Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th.
Shares of KROS opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.86.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company’s research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.
The company’s lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.
