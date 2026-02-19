Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $22.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.2857.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KROS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Keros Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KROS opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.86.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company’s research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company’s lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

