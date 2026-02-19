Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$322.73 million for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.52%.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
TSE TCW opened at C$7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.02. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.69 and a 1 year high of C$7.34.
Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.
