Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$322.73 million for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.52%.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TSE TCW opened at C$7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.02. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.69 and a 1 year high of C$7.34.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCW shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$7.00 target price on Trican Well Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Trican Well Service from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCW

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.