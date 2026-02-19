Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $763.39, for a total value of $1,346,619.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,281.60. The trade was a 55.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 141,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,514,673 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.95.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $752.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $789.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $643.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

