Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $763.39, for a total value of $1,346,619.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,281.60. The trade was a 55.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 141,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,514,673 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar completed the acquisition of mining software firm RPMGlobal, expanding its data‑driven mining technology and software portfolio—a strategic move to boost recurring, higher‑margin services and digital solutions revenue. Caterpillar Bolsters Mining Technology Solutions with RPMGlobal Acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights Caterpillar’s exposure to data‑center power and electrification demand—an attractive, long‑term growth market that could diversify revenue beyond heavy equipment. High‑tech data centers get a powerful assist from a century‑old company
- Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar presented at Barclays’ industrial conference; the transcript may contain management commentary on demand, margins and capital allocation—useful for guidance but not an immediate earnings surprise. Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and feature pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) are raising investor attention and highlighting Caterpillar vs. peers; this can affect sentiment and flows but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Caterpillar vs. Deere: Which Equipment Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Chief Accounting Officer William Schaupp sold 972 shares (filed with the SEC), reducing his stake significantly—multiple insider disposals can spook investors. SEC Filing – William E. Schaupp Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 1,764 shares (≈55% cut of his holding); another material insider reduction that can add short‑term selling pressure. SEC Filing – Rodney Michael Shurman Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Senior insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares (~$6.13M at ~\$776.90), trimming his position ~14.5%; a large, recent sale that investors often interpret as a near‑term negative signal. SEC Filing – Anthony D. Fassino Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered Q2 EPS estimates for Caterpillar, indicating softer near‑term earnings expectations—this analyst downgrade pressure can weigh on the stock until guidance or results change the outlook. Q2 EPS Estimates Lowered by Zacks Research
Shares of CAT opened at $752.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $789.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $643.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
