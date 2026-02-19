Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,872 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.3%

CMG stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Third Point (Dan Loeb) has taken a new stake in Chipotle, signaling activist investor interest that could push for operational or capital-allocation changes and provide upside support to the stock. Third Point stake

Third Point (Dan Loeb) has taken a new stake in Chipotle, signaling activist investor interest that could push for operational or capital-allocation changes and provide upside support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Chipotle is deploying AI-driven personalization to re-engage lapsed customers and boost loyalty/digital sales — a strategic initiative that could help revive traffic and margin-accretive digital revenue over time. Zacks AI article

Chipotle is deploying AI-driven personalization to re-engage lapsed customers and boost loyalty/digital sales — a strategic initiative that could help revive traffic and margin-accretive digital revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: A retail analyst piece recommends an alternative (Dutch Bros) over Chipotle for growth exposure — may influence some flows but is not a direct company catalyst. Fool comparison

A retail analyst piece recommends an alternative (Dutch Bros) over Chipotle for growth exposure — may influence some flows but is not a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a series of downward revisions across quarterly and fiscal-year EPS estimates and maintains a “Strong Sell” rating — cuts cover FY2026–FY2028 and multiple quarters, a clear near-term negative for sentiment and analyst-driven positioning.

Zacks Research issued a series of downward revisions across quarterly and fiscal-year EPS estimates and maintains a “Strong Sell” rating — cuts cover FY2026–FY2028 and multiple quarters, a clear near-term negative for sentiment and analyst-driven positioning. Negative Sentiment: Pershing Square reportedly exited its Chipotle stake while increasing exposure to other names, a notable institutional sell that can pressure the stock and reduce activist tailwinds. Pershing Square exit

Pershing Square reportedly exited its Chipotle stake while increasing exposure to other names, a notable institutional sell that can pressure the stock and reduce activist tailwinds. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst/opinion pieces (Seeking Alpha) have published downgrades and bearish takes arguing slow/no growth and a tough recovery path for Chipotle in 2026, which can amplify downside momentum among retail and momentum traders. Downgrade 1 Downgrade 2

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

