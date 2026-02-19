S&P Global Inc. $SPGI is Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 8.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $511,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,256,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,726,208,000 after acquiring an additional 161,719 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,848,502,000 after purchasing an additional 730,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,188,945,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 2.2%

SPGI opened at $419.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.57.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore set a $625.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.