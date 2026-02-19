BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $22.84 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -326.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. Northland Securities set a $34.00 price target on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $459,700.20. This trade represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 990 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $25,334.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,590.14. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,005 shares of company stock worth $1,106,100. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,747,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife’s product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company’s flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

Featured Stories

