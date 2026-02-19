Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2,980.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 273.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 129.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $9,977,218.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,482,002.23. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 30,160 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,927,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,905.70. This trade represents a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 661,418 shares of company stock worth $42,338,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Air Lease Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.74. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 35.72%.The firm had revenue of $679.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

