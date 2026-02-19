Readystate Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,081,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 143,065 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,541,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 326,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -0.31. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $94,423.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 175,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,098.60. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $27,710.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,379,398 shares in the company, valued at $46,939,838.22. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 157,783 shares of company stock worth $2,122,808 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

